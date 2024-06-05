5 players who need to step up in 2024 for Arizona Cardinals
By Brandon Ray
5.) Darius Robinson
Drafted in the first round by the Cardinals after Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson was drafted to help bring a consistent pass rush to the desert. The Cardinals finished with 33 sacks last season which ranks in the bottom three ahead of only the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. Robinson can also help stop the run and get off of blockers effectively to do so. The likely chance of Robinson becoming a defensive rookie of the year candidate is possible, but there are other rookie defensive players who could easily earn that award.
At the same time, there should be no rush in Robinson’s development. There should just be progress and Robinson needs to show that he can help improve this Arizona defense that is looking to crawl their way back up from the bottom of the league. Cardinals fans will need to hope that Robinson can produce like a first rounder.