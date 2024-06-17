5 teams the Cardinals have the worst record against in the NFL
Sometimes a team in the NFL simply has your number. The Arizona Cardinals aren't immune to this. Let's take a look at five teams who the Cardinals have struggled against the most, according to Pro Football Reference.
5. Los Angeles Chargers
- Record: 4-11
- Winning Percentage: .267
Kicking off this list is the Chargers, who the Cardinals own a .267 winning percentage against. These two franchises have squared off 15 times and in those 15 games, the Chargers have dominated the series, winning 11 of the 15 match-ups.
The last time the Cardinals took down the Bolts was in the 2014 season when they won 18 to 17. Since then, the Chargers blasted Arizona in 2018 (45 to 10) and won a nail-biter in 2022 (25 to 24). The Cardinals will have a chance to break their losing streak to the Chargers when the two meet up during the 2024 season.
T3. Baltimore Ravens
- Record: 2-6
- Winning Percentage: .250
Tied for third place on this list is the Ravens, who the Cardinals have a .250 winning percentage against. Arizona has won just two of their eight games against Baltimore and while it's a small sample size, clearly the Ravens have had the Cardinals' number.
The series got off to a good start with the Cardinals beating Baltimore in their first-ever match-up in 1997 but then went on to lose their next four games against the Ravens. Their last win against the Ravens came in 2015 when they won 26 to 18. Since then, they've lost 23 to 17 in 2019 and 31 to 24 in 2023.
T3. Kansas City Chiefs
- Record: 3-10-1
- Winning Percentage: .250
The other team tied for third place is the Chiefs, who the Cardinals have won three games against in 14 tries. Arizona's last win against the Chiefs was in the 2014 season so it was long before Patrick Mahomes got to the NFL.
Since Mahomes has been the Chiefs quarterback, he's had little issues getting past the Cardinals. In 2018, the Chiefs steamrolled the Cardinals to the tune of 26 to 14. In 2023, the Cardinals opened their season against KC and, once again, got steamrolled, losing 44 to 21.
2. Miami Dolphins
- Record: 3-10
- Winning Percentage: .231
Second on the list is the Dolphins, who the Cardinals have a .231 winning percentage against and have tallied just three wins in 13 match-ups. The Cardinals/Dolphins head-to-head series got off to an incredibly rough start for Arizona, as they lost their first eight games against Miami.
From there, the Cardinals have actually done better, going 3-2 against the Dolphins in five games but those eight straight losses to kick off the series is going to make it hard to bounce back in the head-to-head column. Arizona won three straight games against the Dolphins from 2008 to 2016 but Miami has won the last two, including a 34 to 31 victory in 2020.
The Cardinals will have a chance to add a fourth win to the series in 2024.
1. Denver Broncos
- Record: 1-10-1
- Winning Percentage: .125
The team that the Cardinals have struggled the most against in the NFL is the Broncos. Arizona owns a mere .125 winning percentage against the Broncos and have only won a single game against them in 12 tries. That's pretty brutal.
The one win came in 2010 when the Cardinals defeated Denver by a score of 43 to 13. Otherwise, the series has been all Broncos. They've won the last three match-ups against Arizona, including a 24 to 15 win in 2022.