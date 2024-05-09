5 toughest running backs Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) Breece Hall
The Jets had a lot of hype going into last season with the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, only for it to be spoiled four plays into the season when Rodgers went down with a torn achilles. Things looked bad for the Jets but little did we know that Breece Hall (who was coming off a torn ACL) would step up big time in Week 1 and beyond. Hall is a tough runner to bring down where he does not go down easy. He rushed for 994 yards and 5 touchdowns last year. Hall had only four games where he did not have double digit carries, but he only had three games of 100+ rushing yards.
With the Cardinals and Jets meeting each other this season, Hall could be a major problem for Arizona’s run defense. Another big disadvantage is that if the Jets’ offensive line remains healthy, Hall might be able to run all over the Cardinals. Nick Rallis and his defense better form a solid game plan to make Rodgers work more than Hall.