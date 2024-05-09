5 toughest running backs Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) Christian McCaffrey
A top running back list that doesn’t have Christian McCaffrey on it is not a true list, let alone him being at the top of it. Since entering the league, while McCaffrey has had injury problems when he was in Carolina, he is consistently near the top of rankings at the position. McCaffrey finished last season with over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns. The Cardinals allowed McCaffrey to get into the endzone seven times in both games against the 49ers, along with allowing over 100+ rushing yards in each game.
It is unfortunate for the Cardinals that they will once again see McCaffrey twice this year again. It is not a matter of keeping McCaffrey from doing some damage, but more of trying to find a way to contain him at the least. It is rare for McCaffrey to not have a good game and the Cardinals have not been able to stop him.