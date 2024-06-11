6 things Cardinals fans want to see in 2024
By Brandon Ray
5.) Budda Baker gets contract extension
Set to hit the free agent market after next season, Baker is still in the prime of his career and can provide a lot of value to any team in the NFL. Maybe the Cardinals do not get a contract extension done with Baker until after the season. Or maybe they don’t get one done at all and Baker walks in free agency. At the end of the day, if Baker were to be back with Arizona beyond 2024 it would be tremendous for the Cardinals.
Since being drafted to the organization, Baker has been nothing but exceptional for the Cardinals. While great things always come to an end, Arizona needs to make sure that this great player is back with the team next year and beyond. Getting Baker under a long, or even short-term contract will be one of the best moves that Cardinals fans can enjoy.
6.) Marvin Harrison Jr. winning OROTY
It was pretty obvious that this would end up on the list. The highly talented first round pick for the Cardinals is expected to do great things right from the start in his rookie season. Having Kyler Murray as his quarterback, Harrison Jr. will have the chance at a fantastic rookie year. Cardinals fans should imagine crunch time during games and see Harrison Jr. winning a jump ball over a defender for a potential game-winner.
Harrison Jr. will need to have a Ja’Marr Chase-like rookie season to be considered the Offensive Rookie of the Year but he does have the talent and ceiling to do so. If he is able to accomplish this goal, this gives Cardinals fans excitement moving forward as the Murray-to-Harrison Jr. duo continues to grow.