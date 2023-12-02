Ability to bounce back headlines 3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off of a blowout loss late in the season, so we will see if this team can bounce back from adversity.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have experienced three different types of games in the past three weeks. Upon Kyler Murray’s return in Week 10, the Cards weren’t perfect, but they did enough to take their second win of what has become a long season.
Week 11 presented many chances for the Redbirds to escape Houston with the W, but they couldn’t capitalize late in the game. Finally, last week was nothing short of a debacle, and how the Cardinals respond in Week 13 will serve as an ultimate test.
But before we talk about whether “Big Red” can bounce back this week, let’s discuss whether the Cards will change their game plan.
3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13
1 - Will Drew Petzing elect to run the football more?
The Arizona Cardinals can’t afford to repeat what they tried last weekend against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that thrives on takeaways. Expect the Steelers to try and force Kyler Murray into mistakes all game by seeking to overwhelm what has been a suspect offensive line on passing downs, so running the ball provides the perfect antidote.
Petzing should also opt to design more quarterback runs for Murray, which will also open potential deep passes while on the run. Regardless of how Petzing mixes it up, the running game must take a greater priority this Sunday than it did last week vs. the Rams, as it made the Cardinals offensive unit predictable following that first drive.
Further, the Steelers dominated the Bengals in time-of-possession last week, and they will look to do the same to the Cardinals this weekend. With an efficient running game that is still one of the best in the league, the Cards can hold onto possession longer and sustain drives, keeping the ball away from the conservative offense that seems to be emerging in the Steel City.