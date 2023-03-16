Adam Thielen is someone the Arizona Cardinals should take a look at
The two-time Pro Bowler would bring both size and experience to an Arizona Cardinals wide receiver group that is mediocre at best.
It's just a matter of time before the Arizona Cardinals part ways with wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The front office will likely acquire a draft pick or two when the trade comes to fruition, but the squad will look a lot less impressive at the wide receiver spot when Hopkins leaves town.
To remedy that situation, the Cards could look to the free-agent market for a reinforcement at the position. It just so happens that Adam Thielen was cut last week by the Minnesota Vikings. Would Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort consider signing the savvy pass-catcher?
For the past nine campaigns, Thielen has been a major contributor to the Minnesota passing attack. In his 135 appearances (101 starts), the 32-year-old has totaled 534 receptions, 6,682 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns. Thielen also amassed another 172 yards and a score on the ground during his time with the Vikings.
Adam Thielen would likely start at wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off of a solid performance for Minnesota in 2022, in which he hauled in 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns. Even more impressive is the fact that Thielen started in all 17 of the Vikings' matchups. All of that wasn't enough, however, to keep the well-respected veteran with the only NFL franchise he has ever known.
Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch are the top three receivers on the Cardinals depth chart at the present time. Unfortunately, each member of that trio lacks the size and strength needed to compete with some of pro football's more physical cornerbacks. At 6 foot 2 and 200 pounds, Thielen has no such issues.
At this point in his career, Thielen will likely be offered just a one or a two-year deal. On Wednesday, the Minnesota native had a free-agent visit with the Carolina Panthers. It's being reported that there's mutual interest between the two parties, but Thielen left the meeting without a contract.
Having the former Minnesota State University product on the roster for a year or two can only help the Cards' scoring attack. Ossenfort should make the call, and inquire about what it would take to bring the still-effective Thielen to the desert.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)