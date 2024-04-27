After offensive lean in third round, Cardinals draft CB Elijah Jones at No. 90
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals started Day 2 of the NFL Draft by trading down to the 43rd pick and selecting cornerback Max Melton out of Rutgers. With their next three picks, Monti Ossenfort would focus on the offensive side of the ball, specifically in helping the run game. Arizona would end up acquiring running back Trey Benson, offensive lineman Isaiah Adams, and tight end Tip Reiman. To close out their Day 2 of the draft, the Cardinals would go back into the secondary and select Boston College cornerback Elijah Jones to close out their third round..
Jones has a lengthy frame and can press well against opposing receivers. With Boston College last season, he led the Eagles with 5 interceptions and 8 pass breakups. Jones has the ability to track down a ball that is in the air and force an incompletion or come away with an interception.
Arizona had a little bit of a pressing need to add to this cornerback room and they have gone out and added two young corners who can develop into future starters if they can adapt to the pro game. One thing to note about Jones’ game, much like Max Melton, is his ability to be a run-stopper should a ball carrier get to the second or third level.
With this pick, the Cardinals made five draft choices and two of those picks are in the secondary with Melton and Jones. Ossenfort has done a fantastic job with this draft up to this point by bringing in players who can make an impact in the next year or two. All of these players that Ossenfort called tonight, there should be an expectation that they will be starters for the Cardinals in the future. With a little bit of development, Jones should have a solid career in Arizona.