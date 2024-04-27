After trading out of No. 35, Cardinals draft CB Max Melton with 43rd pick
By Brandon Ray
After selecting twice in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals were back on the clock with the 35th pick and selected cornerback Max Melton from Rutgers. The Cardinals were set to pick at the 35th pick, but then they traded the pick to the Atlanta Falcons along with a 6th round pick and the Cardinals got the 43rd pick as well as a third-round pick (#79). Arizona needed to address the secondary at some point and they just missed out on guys like Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry. However, Max Melton is a name that Cardinals fans should get to know.
Melton can play inside and outside in the back end as a versatile playmaker. Melton also has great patience when tracking down the ball against the pass. One thing that should excite Cardinals fans is his attack on the ball once it is thrown. Last season, Melton led Rutgers in interceptions (3) and also had six pass breakups.
Joining a cornerback room that is led by new free agent signing Sean Murphy-Bunting, Melton walks into a good situation where he can learn with a defensive minded head coach. One aspect of his game that needs a good amount of improvement is his run support as the film shows that he doesn’t always have the best angle when going for the ball carrier.
The Cardinals have now gone with two defensive players in the draft, on the defensive line and in the secondary. They also acquired another third round pick so Monti Ossenfort is going to be even busier tonight. Look for the Cardinals to address the offense again to add to their first pick in Marvin Harrison Jr. This might be a good time for the Cardinals to add some offensive line to protect Kyler Murray.