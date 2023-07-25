Andrew Norwell would shore up left guard position for the Arizona Cardinals
The longtime NFL starter would fill a gigantic hole at left guard for an Arizona Cardinals offensive line that remains under construction.
By Jim Koch
With training camp literally hours away, the Arizona Cardinals offensive line is still unsettled. Left tackle D.J. Humphries and right guard Will Hernandez seem to have the inside track on their respective positions, but the three remaining spots appear to be up for grabs.
On Monday, veteran left guard Andrew Norwell was released by the Washington Commanders. With 127 starts on his NFL resume, the 31-year-old would bring a wealth of experience to the desert. Is there any possibility that Cards general manager Monti Ossenfort would look to sign the talented Norwell?
Up until this point, Ossenfort has brought in mostly backup-caliber free agents. It's quite obvious that an acquisition like Norwell would be a huge step up in quality for the first-year GM. The organization owes it to the fans to bring in a player or two that would make the Redbirds a more competitive squad this coming fall.
The undrafted Norwell began his professional career back in 2014 when he inked a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers. Over the next four campaigns, the Ohio State University product would make 54 starts for the Carolina O-line. Back in 2017, Norwell was named First-team All-Pro following an outstanding season with the Panthers.
Andrew Norwell would bring both talent and experience to the Arizona Cardinals blocking unit
In March of 2018, Norwell cashed in when he signed a five-year, $66.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6 foot 6, 325 pounder would go on to start 57 matchups during his four years with that franchise. Norwell did miss five contests in '18 with an ankle injury, and another three games in 2020 with a forearm issue.
Norwell had one season remaining on the two-year deal he agreed to with Washington in March of 2022. Just this past May, an elbow ailment landed him on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. By moving on from Norwell, the Commanders will reportedly save $4.38 million in salary-cap space in 2023.
Some observers believe that Paris Johnson Jr., the sixth-overall pick of this past April's draft, could begin his pro career at left guard. However, the former Buckeye was acquired to play tackle. While Humphries appears to be secure for at least one more campaign at left tackle, there's speculation that Johnson could supplant Kelvin Beachum on the right side.
At this point in the offseason, Norwell can likely be obtained at a discounted price. Ossenfort could be in a position to land a top-notch blocker, and not break the bank while doing so. A significant upgrade for the Cardinals offensive line is just a phone call away.
