This Arizona Cardinal deserves your Pro-Bowl vote
This player has been the biggest star on the Arizona Cardinals offense
Pro-Bowl voting is now open and Arizona Cardinals fans can now select the players they believe are good enough to attend the star-studded event held in Orlando on February 4th, 2024. It may be surprising that a 2-10 team has anyone deserving of a Pro-Bowl nod, but this player has demonstrated all season that he is one of the premier talents at his position. That player is Arizona Cardinals right guard Will Hernandez.
Offensive linemen rarely get the recognition they deserve, and it would be a shame if the amazing season that Will Hernandez has compiled comes and goes without any accolades. He has been the brightest spot on an inconsistent offensive line, and a key part of the entire offense.
The Arizona Cardinals’ offensive strength this season has been their ground game, and that would not be possible without the contributions of Will Hernandez. He has shown time and time again that he is capable of using his 332-pound frame to toss around defensive linemen like they were yesterday’s news. What is seen on Sundays is also backed up by stats. The most detailed analytics for interior offensive linemen support that Will Hernandez is one of the best run blockers in the NFL right now.
ESPN’s analytics department created a stat called run block win rate to compare and measure offensive line performance. It is a tool that became so popular that general managers across the NFL use it as an evaluation tool. Based on this statistic, Will Hernandez ranks as the second-best run blocking guard in the entire league, behind only Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. Hernandez has won an astonishing 79% of his 243 run blocking reps, helping James Conner to achieve career highs in rushing efficiency.
Many Cardinals fans were aware of his prowess in the run game, but less know about how Hernandez has evolved into one of the better pass blockers in the NFL.
He is currently tied for 15th in the NFL in pass block win rate for interior offensive lineman. Will Hernandez has rarely been the culprit for allowing pressure, since he has won his pass blocking snaps at a rate of 94%.
Throughout the 2023 NFL season Will Hernandez has showed off all aspects of his skillset, but perhaps nothing has been more impressive than his discipline. According to Pro Football Focus, Will Hernandez has only committed one penalty despite playing the eighth most snaps of any guard in the NFL. Offensive linemen or most often criticized when they are responsible for a flag, and that is why it is so important to applaud players who can play clean football for all 60 minutes.
Pro-Bowl voting is open until December 25th. Will Hernandez has demonstrated solidified himself as an elite guard and he should be celebrated for it. Arizona Cardinals fans can vote for him by clicking here.