Arizona Cardinals 2023 OTA offseason workouts and minicamps schedule
We have now reached the point of the offseason where the countdown to training camp has begun. Here are important offseason dates for the Arizona Cardinals.
The Arizona Cardinals now have their offseason workout dates mapped out. So if you want to follow the team between now and training camp, you can, and it will hold you over until training camp officially begins in late July and our Redbirds go on an odyssey to hopefully improve upon their 4-13 record from the previous season.
So when do our Cardinals take the field? Rookie Minicamp will occur between May 12th and May 14th. We will see our drafted and undrafted free agents seek to impress coaches on the field during the three-day event. There will also be a number of tryout players joining during this time, hoping to receive an official invite to organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.
Arizona Cardinals offseason workouts for 2023
The Cardinals OTAs will occur at varying times between May and June, with the first batch coming on May 22nd, 23rd, and 25th. After a one week break, OTAs continue between May 31st and June 2nd, and once more between June 5th and June 8th.
Finally, they will host Mandatory Minicamp between June 13th and June 15th. This will be a crash course for the players this season as they put the new systems from head coach Jonathan Gannon, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis to the test.
Following Mandatory Minicamp, it’ll be summer vacation for the Cardinals before they return to the desert in late July for training camp. Keep in mind that the dates listed above may change, depending on the organization’s discretion. But if all goes well, you can follow the Arizona Cardinals during their respective camps as they prepare for the 2023 NFL Season.
Source: NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced, NFLCommunications.com