Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule will revisit 5 classic rivalries
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals may play in the NFC West, but there’s still no love lost between them and the NFC East, plus one particular NFC North team.
The Arizona Cardinals biggest rivals reside in the NFC West these days. But once upon a time, they were members of the NFC East. And the last time your Redbirds faced their classic division rivals in the same season, they prepared the brooms and beat every single one of them.
In fact, three of the four games weren’t even close, with the Cards winning by two touchdowns or more. Now that the 2023 NFL Season is officially here, even if we’re a while away from the regular season commencing, let’s take a quick look at the Cardinals and touch base on a couple of fun facts regarding each team listed below.
So who’s the fifth team on the list? Someone who first played the Cards over 100 years ago. A former cross-town rival, might I add.
Arizona Cardinals will revisit rivalries with 5 teams in 2023
1 - Washington Commanders
The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders played in some heated matchups over the years, with the Cards taking 47 of their 125 meetings. These two teams last met in September 2020, with the Redbirds winning big, 30-15.
This season, both teams are looking to finish somewhere other than their respective division’s basement. But with a potential Clayton Tune vs. Sam Howell matchup, this could be one interesting affair.
2 - New York Giants
After the Cardinals had some fun regarding Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton’s subsequent response despite the fact he has no Super Bowl rings of his own, this rivalry might already have renewed somewhat. And honestly, I’m more than okay with that.
Speaking of Jones, the last time he played against the Cardinals occurred on December 13th, 2020, when Haason Reddick sacked him five times. And the last time Jones faced one of Gannon’s defenses (with Reddick aboard), the Eagles defensive unit achieved a similar result. .