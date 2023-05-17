Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule will revisit 5 classic rivalries
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Dallas Cowboys
The Cardinals have had the Cowboys number in recent seasons. And back in 2020, Arizona destroyed Dallas 38-10, despite the fact Kyler Murray completed only nine of 24 pass attempts. Talk about a blowout.
Fast forward another season, and the Cards once again beat the Cowboys, this time by a score of 25-22. While the Redbirds will be major underdogs this time around, anything can happen early in the season when teams are still looking for their respective grooves.
4 - Chicago Bears
These two teams are more than familiar with one another, as they are both Chicago-born, and have been fighting it out on the playing field since the NFL started. Yet despite their meager 29-57-6 record against the Bears, the Cardinals took it the last time these two teams faced one another in December 2021.
This game won’t occur until late in the year, so if Kyler Murray and Justin Fields are both healthy, we might just see a vintage football game in the league’s oldest stadium, featuring its oldest rivalry (sorry, Packer fans, but it’s the truth). If that doesn’t spell ‘Classic,’ then I don’t know what does.