Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule will revisit 5 classic rivalries
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Philadelphia Eagles
Of all the revisited rivalries on this list, the Arizona Cardinals recent spat with the Philadelphia Eagles involving Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort, so this could just be a renewed rivalry for the foreseeable future. And yeah, it’d be pretty cool if the Cards got good really fast, because a Murray-Hurts rivalry might just be the best thing since Brady-Manning.
Anyway, I’m daydreaming, I know. Although the Eagles won the last time these two teams met, the Cardinals ultimately won, because they ended up with the coach who helped construct that defense into a championship-caliber one. Perhaps he does the same thing in the desert.
Overall, if the Cards can outperform their expectations this season, especially early and late, then we might just have some must-watch football on our hands. Let’s hope Murray can return quickly, and that the injury bug stays away from the team this season. If they can ward it off, then maybe we got five of the most intriguing games on the 2023 NFL schedule.
