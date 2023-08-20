Arizona Cardinals 2023 season betting preview: Super Bowl odds, win total prediction, prop bets and more
By Peter Dewey
The Arizona Cardinals are in a rebuilding phase in the 2023 season, especially since star quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to miss at least part of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.
That’s led to Arizona being at the bottom of the league in the latest Super Bowl odds, something that first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon will look to prove wrong with his group this season.
Here’s a full breakdown of Arizona’s offseason moves, futures odds and a best prop bet to take for the team in 2023.
Arizona Cardinals key offseason additions
- Guard Will Hernandez
- Tackle Kelvin Beachum
- Linebacker Kyzir White
- Tackle Paris Johnson (first-round pick)
The Cardinals best move may have been moving back in the 2023 NFL Draft to take Johnson while also getting the Houston Texans’ first-round pick next season. There’s a good chance Arizona has multiple picks in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Arizona Cardinals key offseason losses
- Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
- Defensive lineman Zach Allen
- Guard Justin Pugh
- Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.
The team moved on from Hopkins, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. DHop was due a massive salary that Arizona did not deem worth the cost.
Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl 58 odds
The Cardinals and Texans are tied for the worst Super Bowl odds in the league – another positive for Arizona owning Houston’s 2024 first-round pick.
If Murray misses the majority of the 2023 campaign, this makes sense. It’s unlikely Colt McCoy leads this team to a playoff spot, and the Cardinals letting Hopkins go shows they are committed to rebuilding around younger players.
The NFC is weak this season with the departure of Aaron Rodgers, but these Super Bowl odds suggest that Arizona won’t even have a shot at a wild card spot. I wouldn't bet on the Cardinals with Murray’s status in question.
Arizona Cardinals win total prediction for the 2023 season
The Cardinals are only projected 4.5 wins in the 2023 season after going 4-13 last season. With Murray expected to miss time, it’s hard to see this team being better than it was in 2022.
If you’re confident Kyler returns early in the 2023 season, then a play on the OVER is worth a shot, but I’m not in that boat, so I’d either bet the UNDER or stay away from this win total.
Arizona Cardinals odds to win NFC West
The last time the Cardinals won the NFC West was 2015, and I wouldn’t expect that to change in 2023.
The San Francisco 49ers are entrenched as favorites in this division, and the Seattle Seahawks – if Geno Smith plays well again – have a great young team that should make the playoffs in 2023. That makes it extremely tough for the Cardinals to make the playoffs – never mind win the NFC West.
Arizona Cardinals odds to win NFC
The Cardinals are once again major underdogs to win the NFC, and given the results of last season when Murray played the majority of the campaign, it’s fair to expect them to take a step back without him.
Arizona Cardinals odds to make the playoffs
At -2500, the Cardinals have an implied probability of 96.15 percent (!!) that they’ll miss the postseason in the 2023 season.
Best Arizona Cardinals season-long prop bet
Arizona Cardinals to win the fewest games (+220) – DraftKings Sportsbook
The Cardinals are massive favorites in this prop with the next closest team being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +700.
This makes sense for a few reasons.
First off, losing a quarterback like Murray is impossible for almost any team to recover from, and the Cardinals are likely to get off to a brutal start in 2023.
That could lead to them holding Murray out for the whole season rather than rushing him back, which would make sense if the team wants the best draft pick possible.
We saw this offseason how much the Chicago Bears received for the No. 1 pick, and with USC star Caleb Williams expected to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cardinals could get a king’s ransom for that pick if they decide to stick with Murray.
Or… there is the scenario where Arizona wants Williams and moves on from Kyler. Either way, this makes sense for Arizona to tank in 2023.
