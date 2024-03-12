Arizona Cardinals 2024 free agent tracker: Live updates
Live updates about the moves the Arizona Cardinals make throughout free agency.
By Brandon Ray
The NFL free agency period is the true start of moving forward to next season and there will be breaking news from now until the start of Week 1. During this free agent frenzy, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to be active and they have already made moves on the first day of the legal tampering period. Monti Ossenfort has the opportunity to bring the Cardinals back up from their irrelevant 2023-24 season, finishing 4-13. Within the NFC West, Arizona has a lot of work to do especially in a division with the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, the bounce back Los Angeles Rams, and a Seattle Seahawks team who is now under the Mike MacDonald era at head coach.
As free agency progresses, we will keep up to date with the breaking moves the Cardinals make. Arizona may not acquire any big names (as a lot of them are already gone), but Cardinals fans can expect Ossenfort to bring in help that brings stability without breaking the bank. If anything, the Cardinals should have a bigger draft rather than free agency class.
Cardinals free agent signings:
-Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB: 3 year deal, $25.5 million ($17 million guarenteed) per Mike Garafolo.
-Bilal Nichols, DT: 3 year deal, $21 million ($14.4 million guaranteed) per Adam Schefter.
-Justin Jones, DT: 3 year deal, $30.1 million ($19.75 million guarenteed) per Peter Schrager.
-Mack Wilson, LB: 3 year deal, $12.75 million (worth up to $15 million) per Ian Rapoport.
-DeeJay Dallas, RB: per Jordan Schultz. Later reported by Ari Meirov: 3 year deal, $8.25 million (worth up to $10.5).
Cardinals free agent re-signings:
-Trystan Colon, OL: 1 year deal, $1.75 million
-Blake Gillikin, P: 2 year deal
-Krys Barnes, LB: 1 year deal
-Keith Ismael. OL: 1 year deal, per his agent Chris Cabott.
Cardinals free agent losses:
-Leki Fotu, DT: Signing with the New York Jets per Rich Cimini. The deal is worth $2.5 million according to Jeremy Fowler.