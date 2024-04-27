Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft: Final Grades and Analysis
Monti Ossenfort had himself a draft with a lot of picks to work with.
By Brandon Ray
#27: Darius Robinson, DE - Missouri
Rather than trading up or down for the 27th pick, the Cardinals decided to draft defense and acquire defensive end Darius Robinson out of Missouri. Robinson was a First-team All-SEC player last year with 8.5 sacks and a great upside to his game. Arizona needed to boost their pass rush and acquiring Robinson late in the first to have the fifth-year option to work with in his rookie contract was smart for Ossenfort.
Grade: B
#43: Max Melton, CB - Rutgers (after trade down with Atlanta Falcons from #35)
The Cardinals decided to start their Day 2 adventure by trading down with the Falcons and acquire the 43rd pick, as well as a third round pick (#79). With the 43rd pick, the Cardinals addressed the secondary by selecting Max Melton, cornerback out of Rutgers. It should be mentioned that when the Cardinals traded down, they left Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry on the board. So either the Cardinals took a risk and lost both of them, or did not have high grades on them to begin with.
Overall, Melton is a better fit for this defense in Arizona. The Cardinals get a guy who is patient with his footwork and has can rush to the ball once it is in the air. As a second round pick, it would not be shocking to see Melton on the field a lot, but like any other player, Melton will need to earn it.