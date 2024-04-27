Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft: Final Grades and Analysis
Monti Ossenfort had himself a draft with a lot of picks to work with.
By Brandon Ray
#90: Elijah Jones, CB - Boston College
To end the second day of the draft, the Cardinals opted to take their second cornerback in Elijah Jones out of Boston College. Much like Melton, Jones has great pass coverage skills and knows when to attack the ball once it is up for grabs. The only thing that is concerning about Jones is his run support which will need some work, especially going up against backs like Christian McCaffrey, Kyren Williams and Kenneth Walker.
However, Jones will be able to compete in Arizona and will more than likely end up as a future starter for this defense.
Grade: B
#104: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S - Texas Tech
To kick things off on Day 3, the Cardinals picked up where they left off from the night before and selected yet another defensive back in Dadrion Taylor-Demerson from Texas Tech. The former Red Raiders safety walks into a room that already has Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, but can learn from this duo and he provides versatility. He can play inside and outside in the secondary don't be surprised if he plays in the nickel at times this upcoming season.
Grade: B+
#138: Xavier Thomas, DE - Clemson
It is not surprising to see the Cardinals address the edge spot again here with Xavier Thomas. In his time at Clemson, he was not as productive but he always did find a way to be near the ball by the time the whistle blew. With Arizona ranking near the bottom of the league in sacks, Thomas has the chance to be a deent rotational guy, but more than likely will only see playing time if there is an injury.