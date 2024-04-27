Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft: Final Grades and Analysis
Monti Ossenfort had himself a draft with a lot of picks to work with.
By Brandon Ray
#162: Christian Jones, OT - Texas
The Cardinals get an absolute steal here with Christian Jones in the 5th round. Jones has fantastic pass-blocking skills where since 2021, Jones has one of the lowest pressure rates allowed, according to Pro Football Focus, which should be making Kyler Murray smiling. While the Cardinals already have Paris Johnson and Jonah Williams, Jones can learn from them two and Williams only has a two-year contract. So, that gives Jones an advantage knowing that he has the opportunity to see some playing time beyond his rookie year.
Grade: B+
#191: Tejhaun Palmer, WR - UAB
It is surprising to see the Cardinals take a second wide receiver so late in the draft, but they end up getting a guy in Tejhaun Palmer who can potentially work his way up as a number three option if he grows in his game. Palmer did not reach 1,000 yards receiving in a season in his college career, but with better quarterback play (if given the chance), Palmer could see some success.
Grade: C-
#226: Jaden Davis, CB - Miami
Arizona took their third cornerback here with Jaden Davis after a career at both Oklahama and Miami. This might just be the best value pick for the Cardinals, but it is interesting that it comes in the secondary once again. However, Davis will have an uphill battle if he is looking for a roster spot come Week 1 of the season. He can tackle all over the field, but his game still needs polishing.