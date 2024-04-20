2024 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals make first-round trade, get shocking value
By Ryan Heckman
Later in the fifth, the Cardinals select a guy who has been climbing up draft boards as of late, in Holy Cross wide receiver Jalen Coker. He stands 6-foot-1, 208 pounds and possesses a ridiculous 42.5-inch vertical leap, giving his quarterback one heck of a catch radius. Coker's ball skills are impressive and he'll fight tooth and nail on 50/50 passes. As a Day 3 flier, Coker could surprise and eventually become an integral part of the offense.
It's James Conner's show for now, but when Conner is done, we have no idea who will take over. For that reason, the Cardinals try and find some more depth and value here in the sixth round by selecting Troy running back Kimani Vidal. He's a bit small, standing 5-foot-8, but brings the thunder. He's a physical back who will add productivity in the passing game as well.
Finally, the Cardinals go best player available with their seventh-round pick and select Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens. At the very least, his physical attributes are enough to take a shot on him. Owens is 6-foot-2, 216 pounds and brings great speed for his size. He has rare length and an ability to finish tackles all the way through. Owens can be a special teams standout, at the very least.