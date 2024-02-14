Arizona Cardinals: 3 bold offseason predictions
Bringing in a proven defensive end would be beneficial for the Cardinals' future.
By Brandon Ray
It may not seem like it right now, but there will soon be breaking news in the NFL regarding free agent signings, trades, and surprising cuts across the league. Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort will have the chance to begin the rebuild of this roster to compete within the NFC. The main issue right now is how the Cardinals can get themselves to become competitive within the NFC West. You have the defending NFC champs in San Francisco, a Los Angeles Rams team who made the playoffs and have rising young stars, and a Seattle Seahawks squad that brought in a bright young head coach in Mike MacDonald to take over for Pete Carroll.
Coming off a 4-13 record from last season, Ossenfort will need to bring significant upgrades throughout this roster and start to put together a team that was just in the playoffs two years ago. With over $40 million in cap space per Over The Cap, as well as two first round picks this year, the Cardinals could have themselves a productive offseason for the 2024 season.