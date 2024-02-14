Arizona Cardinals: 3 bold offseason predictions
Bringing in a proven defensive end would be beneficial for the Cardinals' future.
By Brandon Ray
3.) A top free agent wide receiver signs with Arizona
Per the Athletic, it seems like the Cincinnati Bengals will be using the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins and have atleast one more year of him, Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow. Anything can change from now until the tag is officially placed, but as it stands, Higgins is a pending free agent. However, the Cardinals will still have some options on the wide receiver market, assuming that guys like Michael Pittman, Mike Evans, and even Tyler Boyd test the free agent market.
Quarterback Kyler Murray needs weapons. It’s as simple as that. If the Cardinals decide to not bring back Marquise Brown with a new contract, eventually the Cardinals are going to need to be aggressive at the wide receiver position. Even with the possibility of getting a guy like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers in the draft, Arizona will still need to acquire true veteran leadership and talent. If the Cardinals are able to get a player like Pittman, who has had two 1,000+ yard seasons without consistency at quarterback, he would get a quarterback in Murray who showed flashes of getting back to his old-self pre ACL injury. The Cardinals may have to overpay a little bit for Pittman, but it’s better than not having him at all knowing what he brings to the table.