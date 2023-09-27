Arizona Cardinals: 3 lingering questions heading into Week 4
The Arizona Cardinals may have upset the Dallas Cowboys, but there are still a lot of lingering questions surrounding this team heading into Week 4.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Can the Cardinals corners step up vs. a pair of dynamic receivers?
So far, Marco Wilson and Kei’Trel Clark have not put together solid outings and now they’re facing one of the NFL’s best passing offenses. The Niners rank 10th in the league through the air with 709 passing yards, and the defensive backfield, particularly Wilson and Clark, must step up their game.
Through three weeks, PFF has ranked them at 77th and 96th out of 105 qualified corners, and if you think about it, most NFL teams have between two and three who are regularly taking the field. Yeah, so their respective rankings are worse than those pedestrian numbers tell you.
We all thought Wilson would play even better football this year, but he’s allowing a 130.4 quarterback rating and 15.1 yards per reception. He’s been nothing short of terrible, and Clark hasn’t fared much better, allowing a 100 passer rating and 13.2 yards per reception. The upside, however, is that this is a pair of young corners in their third and first seasons, respectively, so there is plenty of time for them to grow.