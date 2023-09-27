Arizona Cardinals: 3 lingering questions heading into Week 4
The Arizona Cardinals may have upset the Dallas Cowboys, but there are still a lot of lingering questions surrounding this team heading into Week 4.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Can the offensive line get more consistent?
So far, the Arizona Cardinals offensive line has done a great job opening things up for running back James Conner and giving quarterback Josh Dobbs time to throw. Through three games, Dobbs has taken just five sacks, which when multiplied by 17 games, would put him on pace for just 28 this season.
Despite the line’s overall effectiveness, there are times when it looks like the entire unit takes plays off. This particularly happens when Keaontay Ingram takes the field and is given the ball. And this is at no fault to Ingram, who boasts a solid 72.0 PFF grade and a respectable 68.8 rushing grade.
There have also been numerous times when someone like Colt McCoy would have been forced to take a sack. But thanks to Dobbs’ ability to escape pressure and scramble, he’s bailed out his line on several occasions.
While the Niners rank in the middle of the league in sacks, their 5.6% sack percentage sits at 13th, and they are ninth in the league with a pressure percentage of 27.9%. They also lead the league with 22 hurries and 41 pressures, so if there is ever a time for the line to gain more consistency, it will be this Sunday.
(Statistics and grades provided by PFF [subscription], additional stats provided by Pro-Football-Reference)