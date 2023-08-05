Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 picks from the Steve Keim era who could be cut in 2023
The Steve Keim era ended after the Arizona Cardinals abysmal 2022 season, but many of his former draft picks remain with the team.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are in the midst of their first training camp under the new regime, with general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon leading the way. For some of those players drafted during the Steve Keim era, they will need to show their worth against some of the talent Ossenfort brought in either through free agency or the draft.
And while the new general manager didn’t make any blockbuster deals this offseason, he brought enough talent that could force the following three men from the previous regime out of the desert. So which players drafted from the Keim era could see their time ending in Glendale? Keep reading to find out.
3 Arizona Cardinals from the Steve Keim era who could be cut
1 - Leki Fotu, DT
While Leki Fotu is coming off of his best season with the Arizona Cardinals, it still isn’t saying much for the former fourth round pick. Fotu was at least serviceable for a bad Cardinals team, but if we are going by last year’s numbers, he should be a shade behind Rashard Lawrence, who was enjoying a solid year before the inevitable injury struck.
Fotu, like the other players listed below, has no connection with the new regime, one that has brought in more than a few names to play defensive line. Therefore, he and Lawrence will likely battle for a roster spot, with the latter emerging as the victor.
2 - Lecitus Smith, OL
For a moment, it looked as though Lecitus Smith could be in the battle to play center. But after the Cardinals signed Pat Elflein, it could be writing on the wall for Smith.
He did have two starts last season, but Smith is also in a similar situation to Fotu, with no ties to Ossenfort, plus the fact the general manager signed a plethora of linemen. To make matters even worse for Smith, Ossenfort drafted another pair of linemen in Paris Johnson and Jon Gaines II.
3 - Victor Dimukeje, EDGE
With Dennis Gardeck playing a larger role so far in camp, Victor Dimukeje could be an odd man out as an EDGE rusher. Right now, he will be getting some looks, but once Myjai Sanders and B.J. Ojulari are cleared to return, then Dimukeje will have a tough time getting noticed.
He will also have to fend off Cameron Thomas and the recently-converted Zaven Collins, which unless he can do something drastic, isn’t happening. Overall, Dimukeje’s best chance of sticking around after the final cut would be looking to forge a spot on the team’s practice squad.