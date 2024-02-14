Arizona Cardinals: 3 questions entering free agency
Free agency will be here in a month and the Arizona Cardinals will have a lot of work to do leading up to the NFL draft.
By Brandon Ray
Compared to last offseason, the Arizona Cardinals will have better stability going into this offseason. Last year, Jonathan Gannon was hired out of Philadelphia to take the head coaching job (along with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis). In addition, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was brought in from Cleveland. A brand new new general manager in Monti Ossenfort was brought in to lead the coaching search as well. Long story short, a brand new regime in the front office along with an injured quarterback in Kyler Murray was a sign for a potentially rough 2023 season.
Sure, the Cardinals went 4-13 but there is an argument that they actually overachieved because of the teams that they defeated in those four wins. According to spotrac, the Cardinals are set to head into the free agency period with just under $45 million in cap space which ranks in the top ten across the league (including ahead of the other NFC West teams).
On March 11th, NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents, with deals becoming official on March 13th. The Cardinals should be one of the teams in the NFL that brings in key acquistions on both sides of the ball.