Arizona Cardinals: 3 questions entering free agency
Free agency will be here in a month and the Arizona Cardinals will have a lot of work to do leading up to the NFL draft.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Will Marquise Brown be re-signed?
One pending free agent for the Cardinals that may join his third team in his career is wideout Marquise Brown. In the 2022 NFL draft, Brown was traded to Arizona from the Baltimore Ravens. In two seasons with the Cardinals, Brown has yet to play a full season and has just 7 receiving touchdowns in those two years. His best game with Arizona came in Week 3 of 2022 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching 14 passes for 140 yards in a 20-12 loss. That would be his only game as a Cardinal where he went north of 100 receiving yards.
According to spotrac, Brown’s market value is listed at $14.8 million. Are the Cardinals in a position to spend that kind of money on a wideout that has limited production? Even though Brown has not had a full two seasons with Murray on the field, that is a good amount of money for a receiver that is not one of the top receivers in the game. With two first round picks, Arizona could easily go get a wideout to replace Brown.