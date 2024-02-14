Arizona Cardinals: 3 questions entering free agency
Free agency will be here in a month and the Arizona Cardinals will have a lot of work to do leading up to the NFL draft.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Which position will the Cardinals make the biggest splash on?
Outside of quarterback, right tackle with Paris Johnson Jr., and the safety position with Budda Baker, the Cardinals have many holes that will need to be addressed from now until the start of the season. Depending on the market and which players will actually hit free agency, Arizona will need to get going fast once the legal tampering period begins. With Gannon being a defensive minded coach, one could expect that Arizona will attempt to reel in a defensive free agent who could make an immediate impact.
Positions like wide receiver, defensive tackle, and offensive line should be the main positions that Gannon and Ossenfort target in free agency. With Marquise Brown potentially out the door, the Cardinals could look at the free agent market with various options. Players like Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., and even Mike Evans could test out the free agent market. Those are the type of players that would easily step in as the number one target in this offense. However, that position could also be taken care of in the draft at the fourth overall pick.
It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals navigate throughout the free agent market and see where they make the biggest splash.