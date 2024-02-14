Arizona Cardinals: 3 questions entering free agency
Free agency will be here in a month and the Arizona Cardinals will have a lot of work to do leading up to the NFL draft.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Could free agency influence what the Cardinals do in the draft?
While this seems like a simple question, it could be the case if the Cardinals are able to bring in quality free agents at a certain position on their roster. The only position that may not be affected is the wide receiver position. If the Cardinals manage to bring a big name free agent receiver and maybe even depth at wideout, there is still going to be speculation that if Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is available at the fourth pick, the Cardinals would obviously take him…as of right now.
It will be important for Gannon and Ossenfort to evaluate the pending free agents and the prospects at the positions they will look to solidify. Arizona has a lot of upside heading into free agency with their cap space, but they also may need to overpay for certain players. At the end of the day, they will need to find a way to bring in free agent players to come to a division with the Los Angeles Rams and the defending NFC champions, San Francisco 49ers.