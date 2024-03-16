Arizona Cardinals 3-round mock draft post free agent signings, Rondale Moore trade
In this mock draft, we see the Cardinals make some adjustments after their recent moves that include free agent signings and trading away Rondale Moore.
By Brandon Ray
#4: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR - Ohio State
Monti Ossenfort has already addressed the offensive line with the signing of Jonah Williams, and has brought in more defensive help than anything at this point. In addition, the Cardinals traded away wideout Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons which puts the Cardinals at a no-brainer for now selecting a wide receiver with No. 4. If Marvin Harrison Jr. falls to the 4th pick, Ossenfort should not waste any time to call in the pick and bring Harrison to the desert to pair with Kyler Murray.
#27: Graham Barton, OL - Duke
You can never have too many offensive linemen on your team and with Jonah Williams set to only be in Arizona for two years, the Cardinals could very well take Graham Barton and help him develop in the next year. For the majority of his career at Duke, Barton played left tackle but will be able to provide versatility upfront. Arizona still needs to address the interior part of the offensive line.
Barton's name has been slowly climbing up the draft board and there is a chance that he may be selected before this pick. However, if Barton falls down to the Cardinals' second first-round pick, this would be great value to have for Arizona for the next four years with an option of a fifth-year.