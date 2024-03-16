Arizona Cardinals 3-round mock draft post free agent signings, Rondale Moore trade
In this mock draft, we see the Cardinals make some adjustments after their recent moves that include free agent signings and trading away Rondale Moore.
By Brandon Ray
#35: Kamren Kinchens, S - Miami
With Budda Baker heading into his final year of his contract with the Cardinals, Arizona may want to look at his successor and if Miami safety Kamren Kinchens falls out of the first round into No. 35, Monti Ossenfort should strongly consider drafting the young safety. He is a tough playmaker who can be a great asset in helping the run defense. In his last two seasons, he has 11 takeaways and if he is able to learn from Baker in the backend of the defense, this would be a solid pickup for Jonathan Gannon.
#66: Kris Jenkins, DT - Michigan
Saving his best production for the college playoffs last season, Jenkins showed that he has a motor that won’t stop until the end of the play. Despite being a smaller defensive tackle, Jenkins has power in which he can take on multiple blocks during a play. With the Cardinals signing Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones as potential immediate starters, Arizona would be able to utilize Jenkins in a rotation to develop his game.