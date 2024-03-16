Arizona Cardinals 3-round mock draft post free agent signings, Rondale Moore trade
In this mock draft, we see the Cardinals make some adjustments after their recent moves that include free agent signings and trading away Rondale Moore.
By Brandon Ray
#71: Braelon Allen, RB - Wisconsin
Outside of James Conner, the Cardinals do not have a run attack and will need to find a way to address this need. This is not the best running back draft but Braelon Allen out of Wisconsin might just do the trick behind Conner and into the future. In his first two seasons with the Badgers, Allen rushed for 1,200+ yards in both seasons and came up 14 yards short of 1,000 yards this past season. In 3 seasons, he has 35 rushing touchdowns. In order to allow Kyler Murray to have success in the pass, the Cardinals need to build up a run game and having a combo of Conner and Allen this year will be greater than what most might think.
#90: Josh Newton, CB - TCU
With a pressing need at cornerback, Josh Newton out of TCU could be a future starter in the desert. He had a steller 2022 season with 3 interceptions (one pick-six) and 35 total tackles. He would be a good addition to this Arizona secondary that was near the middle of the pack last year against the pass, plus teaming up with newly acquired Sean Murphy-Bunting would help grow his game.