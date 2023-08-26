This is what the Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster should look like for 2023
All three of the Arizona Cardinals preseason games are in the books, so who will find a spot on the roster, and who will they cut ties with?
By Sion Fawkes
Wide receiver: Marquise Brown, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Kaden Davis
Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch round out a starting unit that includes Marquise Brown as the WR1. Rondale Moore follows suit as the top backup while a big body in Zach Pascal helps out as a blocker and Kaden Davis wins a spot thanks to his ability in the return game.
This is a position group that also includes a lot of talent at the back end, so Ossenfort needs to try and re-sign a few of those receivers who will be cut. Look for Daniel Arias, Brian Cobbs, and Andre Baccellia to warrant strong consideration.
Tight end: Trey McBride, Zach Ertz, Noah Togiai
That’s right, I’m rolling with Noah Togiai over Geoff Swaim. Togiai has proven he can get open and catch passes following a dynamic Week 3 performance, while the projected starter Trey McBride can play both on the line and out of the backfield.
Ertz is older, but he can still be a major threat in the red zone. Assuming he’s not traded out of town, look for him to wind up as the TE2 this year while McBride snags the top role.