Raising Zona
This is what the Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster should look like for 2023

All three of the Arizona Cardinals preseason games are in the books, so who will find a spot on the roster, and who will they cut ties with?

By Sion Fawkes

Aug 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) throws a
Aug 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) throws a / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Dortch
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals / Michael Owens/GettyImages

Wide receiver: Marquise Brown, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Kaden Davis

Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch round out a starting unit that includes Marquise Brown as the WR1. Rondale Moore follows suit as the top backup while a big body in Zach Pascal helps out as a blocker and Kaden Davis wins a spot thanks to his ability in the return game.

This is a position group that also includes a lot of talent at the back end, so Ossenfort needs to try and re-sign a few of those receivers who will be cut. Look for Daniel Arias, Brian Cobbs, and Andre Baccellia to warrant strong consideration. 

Tight end: Trey McBride, Zach Ertz, Noah Togiai

That’s right, I’m rolling with Noah Togiai over Geoff Swaim. Togiai has proven he can get open and catch passes following a dynamic Week 3 performance, while the projected starter Trey McBride can play both on the line and out of the backfield. 

Ertz is older, but he can still be a major threat in the red zone. Assuming he’s not traded out of town, look for him to wind up as the TE2 this year while McBride snags the top role.

