This is what the Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster should look like for 2023
All three of the Arizona Cardinals preseason games are in the books, so who will find a spot on the roster, and who will they cut ties with?
By Sion Fawkes
Tackle: D.J. Humphries, Paris Johnson, Kelvin Beachum
D.J. Humphries, Paris Johnson, and Kelvin Beachum make for a dynamic trio of tackles, and following the Josh Jones trade, they will all earn a spot on the roster. Beachum is older, but he’s still serviceable enough to play right tackle should anything happen to Humphries or Johnson, and if the latter suffers an injury, don’t be surprised if you see Johnson playing some left tackle.
Guard: Will Hernandez, Elijah Wilkinson, Dennis Daley
Another solid trio, with Hernandez and Wilkinson taking the top two spots. Dennis Daley is the wildcard, as he showed us last year he’s not a good tackle, but he can be a viable guard should Hernandez or Wilkinson go down with injuries.
Center: Hjalte Froholdt, Jon Gaines II
Hjalte Froholdt should have the starting center job locked up while Jon Gaines II adds depth to the entire interior line. Gaines, however, is the younger player and was drafted to eventually become a starter, so if Froholdt gives the Arizona Cardinals average returns, Gaines could very well end up in the starting role at some point this season.