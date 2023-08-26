This is what the Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster should look like for 2023
All three of the Arizona Cardinals preseason games are in the books, so who will find a spot on the roster, and who will they cut ties with?
By Sion Fawkes
Defense and special teams
Defensive end: L.J. Collier, Jonathan Ledbetter, Carlos Watkins, Dante Stills
L.J. Collier and Jonathan Ledbetter have quietly been solid in camp and in the preseason, and they could surprise us this season if they stay healthy. Carlos Watkins is one of the better role players out there, and he can rotate in both spots before Dante Stills eventually sees playing time.
Defensive tackle: Leki Fotu, Kevin Strong, Jacob Slade
This is one of those scenarios where I would rather see Rashard Lawrence stay rather than Leki Fotu if we are going on last season’s numbers. But Lawrence is not one to rely on when it comes to staying healthy, so Fotu gets the nod here.
Kevin Strong is the best option to add depth in case Fotu is once again ineffective or if the Cards are looking for a sound rotation. Jacob Slade looked good in the preseason and he deserves a chance not only to create depth, but to possibly see time in games.