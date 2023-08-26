This is what the Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster should look like for 2023
All three of the Arizona Cardinals preseason games are in the books, so who will find a spot on the roster, and who will they cut ties with?
By Sion Fawkes
EDGE: Dennis Gardeck, Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders, BJ Ojulari
Dennis Gardeck has enjoyed a resurgence under head coach Jonathan Gannon, and he deserves to lead the EDGE unit with Zaven Collins lining up on the opposite side. Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders will also see increased roles following a pair of solid rookie years in 2022.
B.J Ojulari will likely see nothing more than a limited role. But when he’s fully acclimated, watch him slowly enjoy steady increases in playing time before he’s ultimately another full-time member of the rotation.
Linebacker: Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, Josh Woods, Kyle Soelle, Zeke Turner, Zach McCloud
Kyzir White is a player who showed us in Week 2 that he’s not afraid to lead by example. Krys Barnes is a former undrafted free agent who also showed us he can be more than productive in the preseason, and that trend should carry over into the regular season.
The remaining four linebackers on this list should be sound special teamers, especially Josh Woods and Zeke Turner. However, Woods could graduate into becoming a member of the Cardinals starting rotation thanks to his performances, leaving Kyle Soelle, Zeke Turner, and Zach McCloud to contribute on special teams.