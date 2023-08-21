Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster projection after Preseason Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals gained some incredible insight over who deserves to make the final 53-man roster during their 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Sion Fawkes
Specialists and Conclusion
Matt Prater, Nolan Cooney, and Aaron Brewer will be the kicker, punter, and long-snapper, while Greg Dortch and Emari Demercado look like the primary returners. The duo will also fulfill punt return duties.
If you count the players making the team, you will get 55 as opposed to 53, thanks to Kyler Murray and Garrett Williams kicking off the season on a pair of reserve lists. And just as a disclaimer, the projection you see above only accounts for the 53-man roster following the cutdown, and it will not account for the surefire plethora of roster moves about to take place following it.
For example, expect to see general manager Monti Ossenfort make a few more cuts and signings once he gets an idea of who is on the waiver wire. That said, a few faces we didn’t see in camp or in the preseason will be wearing an Arizona Cardinals uniform come Week 1.