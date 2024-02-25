Arizona Cardinals 7-round Mock Draft 1.0
In this mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals kept all 13 draft picks.
By Brandon Ray
With two first round picks (No.4 and No. 27) and 13 total draft picks per tankathon.com, the Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a great position to build up the overall roster from last year. The best part about this draft is that they do not need to draft a quarterback early on with having Kyler Murray. General manager Monti Ossenfort is one of two GMs in the league that currently has two picks in the first round, aside from Ryan Poles. While the Chicago Bears have the number one pick, as well as ninth overall, they are caught in a spot where they have to decide if they will keep Justin Fields and trade the first overall pick, or use that pick to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The Cardinals can any route at number four, depending on who is there.
In this mock draft through Pro Football Network's simulator, there were no trades so the Cardinals use all 13 picks in this draft. More than likely, this will not be the case when the draft shows up, but anything is possible. In this mock draft, the Cardinals were able to address positions of need and bring in depth for competition for next season.
With the combine approaching, these picks are subject to change up until draft night.