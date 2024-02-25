Arizona Cardinals 7-round Mock Draft 1.0
In this mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals kept all 13 draft picks.
By Brandon Ray
2nd Round:
#35 - Graham Barton, OL - Duke
You can never have too many offensive linemen heading into a season, especially in training camp where competition is bigger than ever. With the Cardinals now having to really protect Murray after a torn ACL injury, Arizona goes out and drafts Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton. As a versatile offensive lineman, Barton can be put anywhere on the line so if the Cardinals want to boost their interior part of their line, Barton would be a day one starter.
3rd Round:
#66 - Calen Bullock, S - USC
Early on in the third round, the Cardinals get their first defensive player in the draft in safety Calen Bullock out of USC. This is a steal for the Cardinals as Bullock was a great contributor to the Trojans’ defense the last two seasons. His 2022 season was by far his most productive in his college career. He had 5 interceptions, 48 total tackles and 5 batted passes.
If the Cardinals are able to draft Bullock, it could mean the end of Budda Baker’s tenure in Arizona very soon. Not to mention, head coach Jonathan Gannon will be able to develop Bullock into a key component into this Arizona defense for years to come.
#71 - Cade Stover, TE - Ohio State
This might be a bold prediction seeing as how current Cardinals’ tight end Trey McBride came on as an arguably rising star last season in a dysfunctional situation. However, the Cardinals would have two young tight ends in McBride and Stover at minimum for two seasons and if things don’t work out with McBride, Stover could eventually take over the starting role. Although, McBride finished as one of the top tight ends in the league so that may not be the case.
Having two tight ends would immensely take pressure off of Murray to have to throw the ball outside the numbers.
#90 - Kalen King, CB - Penn State
It is no secret that the Cardinals need secondary help, or at the very minimum, some depth on the back end of the defense. Kalen King out of Penn State is quick off the ball once it is snapped but his game will still need some improvement. However, in a division where the Cardinals will see Matt Stafford and Brock Purdy twice a year, the Cardinals will need to stock up in the secondary and King as a third round pick is worth investing in.