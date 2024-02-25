Arizona Cardinals 7-round Mock Draft 1.0
In this mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals kept all 13 draft picks.
By Brandon Ray
4th Round:
#105 - Trevin Wallace, LB - Kentucky
Sticking with the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals ended up drafting linebacker Trevin Wallace out of the University of Kentucky, who was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2021 for the Wildcats. He averaged over 6 tackles a game last season and has great speed for a linebacker. Gannon could utilize Wallace in his defense to play more in a coverage type of defense and follow around tight ends of an opposing offense.
5th Round:
#137 - Christian Mahogany, OL - Boston College
In this mock draft, the Cardinals were able to get Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton. Three rounds later, Boston College’s Christian Mahogany was selected to join Arizona. He was a three-year starter for the Eagles and provides great size to plug into the middle of the Cardinals’ offensive line. Like stated before, a team can never have too many offensive linemen heading into the new season.
#161 - Luke McCaffrey, WR - Rice
Maybe this is a reach, but if Luke McCaffrey is anything like his brother Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, the Cardinals would acquire not just another weapon for Murray, but also someone who can develop into something special. McCaffrey finished 8 yards short of 1,000 receiving yards (992) but did have 13 touchdowns last season. Infact, from October 7th against UConn and on, McCaffrey scored in every game to end the season. If McCaffrey is sitting there in the fifth round, Ossenfort should consider making the move to have Luke face off against Christian in the NFC West.