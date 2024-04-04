Cardinals 7-Round Mock Draft: Kyler Murray traded in a stunning first round
There are still rumors and opinions swirling.
By Ryan Heckman
With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching later this month, the Arizona Cardinals are a team of much power.
Holding the no. 4 overall pick along with the 27th pick (via HOU), the Cardinals have a pair of picks to work with on Day 1. Fortunately, this year's class is loaded with first round talent.
The options for Arizona in Round 1 appear to be limitless with the latter of their two picks, but that first selection is one they shouldn't overthink.
There is still much debate as to what the Cardinals will do with the no. 4 overall pick, but let's assume Arizona does the smart thing.
To kick off this mock draft, the Cardinals go with the best player on the board in Marvin Harrison Jr.
By many accounts, the first three picks in the draft are believed to be quarterbacks with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels all going, likely in that order. If that's the case, the Cardinals have an easy decision at pick no. 4 by going with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison is the best wide receiver in this draft class. The contrarians could tell you that it's Malik Nabers, and some might even try to convince you it's Rome Odunze. While Nabera and Odunze are both phenomenal talents, Harrison is in a league of his own.
You're talking about a 6-foot-4 alpha wide receiver who has zero weakness. Let's be real. We can try to pick apart his game, but to no avail. Harrison does everything well. He has top-end speed. He has the ridiculous catch radius and vertical ability. He runs clean routes. His hands are sticky.
This guy is a can't-miss prospect, and the Cardinals don't miss. Harrison is a Cardinal.