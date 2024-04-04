Cardinals 7-Round Mock Draft: Kyler Murray traded in a stunning first round
There are still rumors and opinions swirling.
By Ryan Heckman
A few picks later, the Cardinals actually pull off what many didn't think could happen
In this scenario, the Vikings would have liked to have one of the top three quarterbacks. Instead, they decide to pass on J.J. McCarthy in favor of a more proven commodity.
The Cardinals appear committed to quarterback Kyler Murray, but we've seen crazier things happen in this league. A former NFL general manager actually suggested the Cardinals trade Murray just a few days ago, so at least, the rumors aren't going anywhere.
In this instance, Murray goes to Minnesota for a pair of first-round picks and a couple of other selections. Arizona gets a haul. Minnesota feels like they can now compete with Murray and Justin Jefferson, and an improving defense under Brian Flores.
At pick no. 11, the Cardinals do what the Vikings couldn't.
There has been a lot of pre-draft hype for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and justifiably so. The guy's numbers won't blow you away, but McCarthy performed at an elite level when it mattered most. There are plenty of graphics out there showing his prowess on third and fourth downs. In third-and-long situations, along with fourth downs, McCarthy didn't throw a single interception and converted more often than not.
In McCarthy, the Cardinals not only get a potential franchise quarterback but they're able to reset the clock, as they say. A rookie quarterback contract is a luxury, and one that Arizona can use to its advantage as they free up some additional cap space for future years.
Now, they could go into 2025 with a boatload of cap space and even more draft capital, with the possibility of McCarthy being their franchise quarterback.