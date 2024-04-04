Cardinals 7-Round Mock Draft: Kyler Murray traded in a stunning first round
By Ryan Heckman
The Cardinals still have one more pick in the first round, which they use to go get a top-tier cornerback in Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry. If you look at his numbers, McKinstry won't shock you with high interception totals or anything spectacular like that. Instead, he's better described as being able to play on an island. He's a true cover corner whom quarterbacks don't like to target.
McKinstry isn't overly fast, but his footwork and ability to accelerate allow him to stay with wideouts. He's a sticky cover corner with a knack to stay aggressive in pursuit. He's also a high IQ type of player who does a lot of things very well. McKinstry is athletically-gifted all around and should end up being a Pro Bowl type player in a hurry.
With their initial non-first rounder, the Cardinals attack the offensive line by going with maybe the second-best center prospect in this year's class, West Virginia's Zach Frazier. Maybe the reason he's not the perfect center prospect is due to his lack of length. But, his lower half features one heck of an anchor. He's built strong and stout. He's a bulldozer in the run game.