Cardinals 7-Round Mock Draft: Kyler Murray traded in a stunning first round
There are still rumors and opinions swirling.
By Ryan Heckman
The Cardinals already got their WR1 in Marvin Harrison Jr., but in the third round, they cannot help but go after more talent at the position. Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk will come in and compete to be the WR2 along with Michael Wilson. And at the very least, Arizona now has a young, talented trio at the wide receiver position.
Polk comes in having played in one of the most electrifying offenses in college football last year. He stands 6-foot-1, weighing over 200 pounds and having good size. He's affixed on making the big plays on deep balls, which could be fun opposite Harrison in this offense. Over the last two years, Polk has averaged a ridiculous 16.8 yards per reception, totaling over 1,800 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.
In the third round, the Cardinals attack their defensive line and go after one of the more fun players in this class. Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat is a towering 6-foot-4, 366 pounds. This is a big human being we're talking about, and he relishes in that fact. His Combine was fun to watch. It's not every day you see a man his size moving at that pace.
Sweat gets some comparisons to current Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea, which is high praise. Sweat absolutely destroys double-team blocks and can blow up a play in a hurry. He's a game-wrecker. He isn't as quick-footed as you'd like, but the fact that he can completely obliterate a play by himself is what makes him so attractive.