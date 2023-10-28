Arizona Cardinals could acquire free-agent help at cornerback in 2024
A dire situation at the all-important position could prompt the Arizona Cardinals to address the issue with a free agent in the offseason.
By Jim Koch
Those who followed every move by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2023 offseason were hoping for a lot more. With a plethora of holes to fill, general manager Monti Ossenfort did very little during the free-agent signing period. Many observers accused the Cards front office of tanking, and a large contingent of the team's fans agreed with the assessment.
One particular area of the squad that appeared to be headed for disaster just happens to be one of football's most-important positions. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, at the present time, is working with a unit that is devoid of NFL-ready cornerbacks. It's a terrible spot to be shorthanded at, and Arizona needs to address this pressing issue with a quality addition or two.
With the Cardinals currently sitting at 1-6, it's unlikely that Ossenfort will do anything before the league's upcoming trade deadline. It's more logical to believe that the organization will begin to tackle the problem when free agency gets underway next spring. Fortunately for "Big Red", there are several intriguing cover guys who could be searching for employment in 2024.
Arizona Cardinals could have their pick of several talented free agent corners next March
Kendall Fuller has been one of the National Football League's most consistent corners over the past seven-plus campaigns. In seven starts this fall for the Washington Commanders, the 5 foot 11,198 pounder has tallied 35 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed. The 28-year-old Fuller would bring both talent and experience to a Cards secondary that's in dire need of both.
The same could be said about Kenny Moore, a seventh-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts. In seven starts this year, the 5 foot 9,190 pounder has registered 46 tackles, a pick and three pass breakups for the Indy defense. The 9.5 sacks that Moore has recorded since he turned pro back in 2017 would be an added bonus for the Cardinals if they acquired the 28-year-old cornerback.
L'Jarius Sneed has made his mark as a professional since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2020. Just a year ago, the 6 foot 1,192 pounder was credited with 108 tackles, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed and 3.5 sacks for the Chiefs. Anything close to those numbers would be foreign to any cover guy on Arizona's current roster.
One last corner worth mentioning is Michael Davis, a seventh-year pro from the Los Angeles Chargers. In 96 career contests (66 starts), the 6 foot 2,196 pounder has totaled 320 tackles, seven picks and a whopping 64 pass breakups for the Chargers. Landing a free agent like the 28-year-old Davis would be a fantastic way to bolster what has become one of the most talent-starved aspects of the Cards defensive unit.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)