Arizona Cardinals add veteran Zach Pascal to the wide receivers group
The sixth-year pro was acquired to add depth to the wide receivers room of the Arizona Cardinals.
The Arizona Cardinals front office has stayed relatively quiet through the first week of free agency. General manager Monti Ossenfort has elected to mostly sit back and observe while a bevy of talented players found new teams to sign with.
On Monday, Ossenfort showed a pulse by inking wide receiver Zach Pascal to a two-year contract. The sixth-year veteran spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he obviously became acquainted with Cards head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Pascal will join an Arizona receiving corps that includes DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch. Word has it, however, that the organization could soon cut ties with it's star pass-catcher. Hopkins is reportedly on the trade block, and Ossenfort seems to be waiting for an offer for the wideout that will knock his socks off.
Zach Pascal will bring size and experience to the Arizona Cardinals wide receivers room
With Hopkins likely leaving, Pascal will provide some badly-needed bulk to the Cardinals receivers group. Brown (5 foot 9,170), Moore (5 foot 7,180) and Dortch (5 foot 7,175) are all tiny targets for whatever Redbirds quarterback is under center. The 6 foot 2, 214 pound Pascal would be a welcome change, especially for a miniature signal-caller like Kyler Murray.
The 28-year-old Pascal arrived in the NFL back in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders. After his stint in the nation's capital failed to work out, the former Old Dominion University product spent time on the Tennessee Titans practice squad. Pascal remained with that franchise until he was ultimately waived by the Titans on June 14th, 2018.
One day after he was sent packing by Tennessee, Pascal was claimed off of the waiver wire by the Indianapolis Colts. The Maryland native would spend five seasons in Indy, catching 150 passes for 1,888 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Colts. Last year in Philly, Pascal totaled 15 receptions,150 receiving yards and one score for the Eagles.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)