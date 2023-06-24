Arizona Cardinals All-Time Starting Roster from 1988 to 2022: Offense
By Sion Fawkes
Since they moved to the desert, the Arizona Cardinals have had a number of incredible players on the offensive side of the ball between 1988 and 2022.
The Arizona Cardinals have called the desert home for just over three and a half decades. And while they have only put together a handful of great seasons in that span, the Redbirds still possessed plenty of talent between 1988 and 2022 to string together a decent all-time starting roster on offense.
Below, you will meet players who spent time with the team in varying capacities. And regardless of whether they played just one season with the Arizona Cardinals or an entire career, each share one common denominator: They were among the NFL’s best during their time in the desert.
Best players on the Arizona Cardinals offense between 1988 and 2022
Quarterback
Starter: Kurt Warner, Honorable Mentions: Carson Palmer, Jake Plummer
Kurt Warner was supposedly on the back end of his career when he came to the desert. And while he was supposed to take a roster spot behind Matt Leinart in 2006, the 12th overall pick struggled, and Warner ended up reclaiming the starting job, leading the Arizona Cardinals to their first and only Super Bowl appearance.
Carson Palmer was another player who looked like they were finished, but he too enjoyed a late-career run in the desert. Between 2013 and 2017, Palmer was mainly Arizona’s starter, and he led the Redbirds back to the NFC Championship Game in 2015.
Jake Plummer was never a great quarterback for the Cards, having compiled just a 30-52 record, a 74.6 passer rating, 90 touchdown passes, and 114 interceptions. But he led the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 50 seasons vs. none other than the Dallas Cowboys. That said, Plummer gets an honorable mention.