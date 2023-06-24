Arizona Cardinals All-Time Starting Roster from 1988 to 2022: Offense
By Sion Fawkes
Running Back
Starter: David Johnson, Honorable Mentions: Edgerrin James, Ron Moore
David Johnson’s career with the Redbirds ended rather unceremoniously, but he enjoyed a pair of incredible seasons before injuries struck. His 2016 campaign was the most memorable, when he rushed for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Some of the game’s greatest running backs played for the Arizona Cardinals, including Garrison Hearst, Thomas Jones, and Emmitt Smith. But they all made their respective marks elsewhere. Edgerrin James is another back who is best remembered for his time with another team, the Indianapolis Colts, but he still rushed for 2,895 yards and 16 touchdowns during his time in the desert.
Ron Moore is a forgotten name, but he put together two solid seasons in the desert. In 1993, he scored nine touchdowns and rushed for 1,018 yards, before he followed that up with a 780-yard, four-touchdown campaign in 1994.