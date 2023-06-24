Arizona Cardinals All-Time Starting Roster from 1988 to 2022: Offense
By Sion Fawkes
Fullback
Starter: Larry Centers, Honorable Mention: None, no one even comes close
Larry Centers wasn’t just the best fullback in Arizona Cardinals history, but he may have been the best fullback of his era. He literally did it all--he blocked, he ran the ball, and he was an exceptional receiver out of the backfield, once logging 101 receptions in a single season (1995).
Wide Receiver
Starters: Larry Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin, David Boston, Honorable Mention: DeAndre Hopkins
Let’s be real, you can’t mention the Arizona Cardinals all-time starting roster without pairing Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin. Between 2004 and 2009, the duo logged 1,008 receptions, 13,210 receiving yards, and 95 touchdown catches in that time frame.
David Boston gets the nod as the third receiver over DeAndre Hopkins. While Hopkins excelled in 2020, it was his only incredible season in the desert. Boston, on the other hand, had a pair of exciting seasons, especially in 2001, when he caught 98 passes for 1,598 yards, and eight touchdowns.